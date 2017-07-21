In Your Neighborhood: Lodi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Paul were hanging out in Lodi, checking out some fun places to see in the area.

Paul took a carriage ride through downtown Lodi with Steve's Carriages. You can get more info, here.

Gary was on the Mokelumne River with Headwaters Kayak Wildlife Tours looking for ducks, turtle and other wildlife. Learn more about the tours here.

Paul also checked out the World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi where he saw a hovercraft chair, T Rex head, and cow eyeballs.