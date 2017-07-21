× Linkin Park Cancels Tour After Chester Bennington’s Death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The band Linkin Park canceled its North American tour Friday after its lead singer, Chester Bennington, was found dead by hanging the day before.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected,” tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Friday that Bennington died by hanging. Coroner’s office spokesman Ed Winter says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles. Bennington was found dead Thursday.

Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

A suicide note was not found.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, which became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include “In the End,” ”What I’ve Done” and “Numb.”