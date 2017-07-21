Man Arrested in Connection to Bloody Brawl at Capitol Appears in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A man who was allegedly involved in a bloody brawl between Neo-Nazi and Antifa protesters at the state Capitol last June briefly appeared in court on Friday.

Mike Williams faces assault with a deadly weapon and riot threat charges. Supporters say he was helping with security for counter-protesters at the demonstration June 26, 2016.

More than a year later, a much smaller rally at the Sacramento County Jail in solidarity with Williams.

"Mike Williams need to be free he was defending himself," Steven Payan with Brown Berets of Sacramento said.

Williams is being held at the Sacramento County Jail on $500,000 bail.

"He told me he was out there being attacked there was a stick on the ground he picked it up to defend himself," Albert Titman said.

His arraignment will be continued on Monday and will include a bail hearing. On Monday, another Antifa counter-protester, Porfiro Paz, will also appear in court.

So far, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office has identified and arrested four people in connection to the violent demonstrations between the two two groups.

In addition to Williams and Paz, William Planer was arrested in Colorado and is expected to be extradited to California. He is a suspected Neo-Nazi.

Bay Area teacher and counter-protester Yvonne Felarca was also arrested in Southern California this week.

The California Highway Patrol spent several months going through video footage, interviewing witnesses and identifying people involved in the brawl. The district attorney says 101 arrest warrants were submitted for consideration, but many did not meet the filing guidelines.

Williams' attorney Linda Parisi wonders why it took so long to make arrests.

"Memories fade its hard to locate. The government has significant resources, why they waited one year to bring charges and to put individuals at such a disadvantage is something we will explore," Parisi said.