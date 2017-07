Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The The public got a chance to learn and gain appreciation for the food service members eat while deployed overseas.

Military chefs and veterans competed in the MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) cooking challenge at Cal Expo.

Their task was to create a tasty dish out of the ready to eat meals -- the field rations come in plastic bags and are meant to last years.

The California National Guard organizes the competition every year.