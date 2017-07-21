Sacramento County Health Officials Issue Hantavirus Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County health officials are issuing a hantavirus alert because so many people in the area go camping and hiking in the Sierra.

Earlier this week FOX40 reported on 22-year-old Spencer Fry who apparently contracted the hantavirus while working at the Bodie State Park in Mono County July 4th weekend.

Fry has been released from the hospital after 13 days. He is having trouble walking, will be on blood clot prevention medicine and has lost hearing in his left ear.

But Fry is lucky, because 38 percent of those who contract the disease which affects the respiratory system don't make it.

In 2013 ten visitors to Yosemite National Park got the virus; three of them died.

The virus in California is primarily carried in the droppings and saliva of the deer mouse -- not chipmunks, squirrels or even house mice.

The fact that another victim from Sacramento County has contracted the airborne virus has county health officials reminding campers, especially in the Eastern Sierra to keep way from cabins and other dwellings that can harbor deer mice and their nesting material.

Since it was first recognized 25 years ago, only about 60 cases have been in California out of the 630 cases diagnosed nationwide .