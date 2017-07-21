Starbucks Customer Stops Robbery Attempt by Knife-Wielding Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO -- Newly released surveillance shows a customer stop an armed robber in a Fresno Starbucks.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a suspect wearing a transformers mask walks into the coffee shop and demands money from the barista.

The suspect then pulls out a knife to threaten the barista but she doesn't budge.

That's when a customer, Cregg Jerri, comes up from behind and smacks the suspect with a metal chair.

The two began fighting and at some point the Jerri was stabbed in the neck by the suspect. Jerri was able to wrestle the knife away and stab the suspect before he got away.

Police say Jerri is expected to be okay.

The suspect was later apprehended by authorities.

