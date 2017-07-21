The folks from the Stockton Dirt Track joined us to promote the upcoming "Stockton Half-Mile" race. The event features riders of all ages and we had a few of the younger riders show off their bikes today. Watch them tear up the dirt at the Stockton Dirt Track Half Mile Motorcycle Race!
More info:
Stockton Dirt Track Half Mile Motorcycle Race
Saturday, July 22nd
1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton
(209) 466-9999
Tickets: Noceti-Group.TicketLeap.com
Noceti Group, Inc.
PO Box 340, French Camp, CA
(209) 466-9999
Stockton99.com
Facebook: Stockton Dirt
Twitter: @StocktonDirt