The folks from the Stockton Dirt Track joined us to promote the upcoming "Stockton Half-Mile" race. The event features riders of all ages and we had a few of the younger riders show off their bikes today. Watch them tear up the dirt at the Stockton Dirt Track Half Mile Motorcycle Race!

More info:

Stockton Dirt Track Half Mile Motorcycle Race

Saturday, July 22nd

1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton

(209) 466-9999

Tickets: Noceti-Group.TicketLeap.com

Noceti Group, Inc.

PO Box 340, French Camp, CA

(209) 466-9999

Stockton99.com

Facebook: Stockton Dirt

Twitter: @StocktonDirt