The California Capital Airshow Is Back! September 9th and 10th

The California Capital Airshow returns to the skies above Mather Airport on September 9th and 10th! Witness the power and magic of flight as stunning military and civilian jet performers honor our past, inspire the future, and shine a spotlight on our region.

Can’t wait for the high flying action? Make sure you check out the BRAND NEW California Capital Airshow website and become an “Airshow Insider”! Becoming an insider is free and is the best way to be the first to get all of the news and details on this year’s events and to get HUGE discounts on tickets!

For more information on the California Capital Airshow and to become an Airshow Insider click HERE

The Northern California Honda Dealership in partnership with FOX40 is a proud local sponsor of the California Capital Airshow.