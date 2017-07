SACRAMENTO — Fire crews are working a 2-alarm structure fire in downtown Sacramento.

Crews at F St. Victorian house fire continue mop-up and overhaul inside. Fire kept from homes on either side, cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/V147BgHM8G — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 22, 2017

The fire is at a three-story Victorian structure located at 1225 F Street.

No injuries were reported. Two cats were rescued.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent the flames from reaching neighboring structures.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Crews on scene 12th/F 3 story Victorian structure fire. Fire under control no injuries reported 2 cats rescued pic.twitter.com/KOfr9XqoGF — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 22, 2017