FAIR OAKS -- A motor home erupted into flames Saturday in the parking lot of a Fair Oaks gas station.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports finding the motor home ablaze at the Arco AM-PM on 4400 Sunrise Blvd.

A video of the scene shows the tall flames reaching a nearby tree.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.