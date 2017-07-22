Sacramento Rafting Gone Wild Events Losing Popularity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities with the Sacramento County Rangers say attendance has been low for this year's Rafting Gone Wild events since the group decided to go under the radar.

Chief of Sacramento County Rangers Michael Doane says when the Rafting Gone Wild Facebook group went underground and became a private group, most of the crowds couldn't see the page, therefore they lost the influence on people coming out to the river.

The Rafting Gone Wild Facebook page said they were moving the river route from the usual Howell Avenue river access to Sutter's Landing for Saturday's event.

At 1 p.m., which was the launch time listed on the Facebook page for the event, FOX40 counted just two groups of rafters. Contrast that to Sunriver Park, where hundreds of people were still getting in to go rafting.

Doane said rangers were aware of the planned event, but were still treating this is a normal weekend.

He said this year the Rafting Gone Wild events have not been well attended and even went so far to say last weekend it was much busier. As a result, Doane couldn't justify the expense of bringing extra rangers to work just for the event.

Sammie Diaz still claims he's not an organizer of the Rafting Gone Wild page, but he admitted he was in fact going down to Howell Avenue river access to float the river Saturday.