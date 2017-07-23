5 Minors Burned in Boat Fire on Folsom Lake

FOLSOM — Five minors were injured Sunday in a boat fire on Folsom Lake.

The boat caught fire moments after getting gas at Brown’s Ravine, according to Officer Blake Nielsen with the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

The owner of the boat did not properly vent the engine. Nielsen reports that “…caused the exhaust pump and the fuel to not mix properly and get rid and evacuate all the fumes, sparking an explosion.”

The minors, ranging in age from 5 years old to early teens, are now being treated for varying, including second and third-degree, burns.

Folsom Lake officers and personnel with the El Dorado Hills Fire Department brought the adolescents to shore at the marina.

Nielsen said criminal negligence does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

