Missing Dogs Found After Owner of Pet Boarding Facility Claimed She Put Them Down

ANGELS CAMP — Animal services found and reunited two dogs that had gone missing after the owner of an Angels Camp pet boarding facility told the dogs’ owner she had put them down.

Casper and Cici were found by Calaveras County Animal Services in the Pennsylvania Gulch Road area of Murphys. They have been positively identified and reunited with their owner.

Now officials are searching for a third dog, Coco, who may still be in the area.

After losing his home in the Butte Fire, the dogs’ owner, who has not been named by Angels Camp police, turned to Pet Bath House to temporarily board his pets.

Things got increasingly complicated when Vonna Hughes, the owner of the grooming and boarding business, called the man to tell him his dogs had been in a fight and Hughes had been injured. Hughes made another call days later to tell the owner she had put his three dogs down.

Police arrested her on July 8 on suspicion of animal cruelty and illegally putting the dogs down, among other charges.

When the bodies of the dogs were not found, however, police began a search for Hughes’ neighbor, Patti Guy, who they were told was allegedly caring for them.

Now officers are investigating a lead and searching for Michael Rutt, who was reportedly there with Hughes when plans were made to “dispose of the dogs,” according to the police department. Rutt, 42, is also wanted for charges related to failing to report to probation services.