Teen Driving Under the Influence Arrested After Crash Kills 14-Year-Old Girl

LOS BANOS — An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after the car she was driving overturned, killing one of her 14-year-old passengers and seriously injuring the other.

Obdulia Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing injury as well as gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Jacqueline Sanchez was one of two 14-year-old girls in the 2003 Buick Obdulia Sanchez was driving westbound down Henry Miller Road around 6:40 p.m.

CHP reports the 18-year-old overcorrected the Buick when it traveled off the edge of the road. It left the opposite side of the roadway and crashed through a barbed wire fence, overturning in a field.

Neither of the 14-year-old girls was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Jacqueline died as a result of the crash. The other passenger sustained major right leg trauma.

Obdulia Sanchez complained of pain in her chest and right knee, according to CHP.

Now investigators are looking into a graphic video that may have been filmed by Obdulia Sanchez prior to and during the fatal crash. The live video, originally posted to Instagram, was circulated on social media and has been taken down.

A GoFundMe set up for Jacqueline’s funeral says she was in the midst of preparing for her quinceañera.