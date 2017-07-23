That Stinks! Man Seeking Dropped Phone Falls in Trash Chute

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up in a stinky situation, tumbling into a building’s trash chute where he had to be rescued.

7th St. NW: Feeding fresh air down trash chute as we continue to evaluate a safe means of removal. Confined space rescue assign. on scene. pic.twitter.com/FcLeCxu5ZC — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 23, 2017

Washington, D.C., Fire Spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the man was throwing out trash at an apartment building when he thought he dropped the cellphone in the chute. Maggiolo says the man leaned in to check and fell inside.

Person trapped in trash chute 777 7th St NW. Person conscious and alert. Working on rescue plan. pic.twitter.com/yTFXJuYelu — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 23, 2017

Maggiolo says the man was able to call 911 from inside the trash chute around 3 a.m. Sunday, though it wasn’t clear what phone he used. A video posted online shows firefighter rescue crews pumping fresh air down the chute to the man through a hose. They eventually hauled him out using a harness.

Maggiolo says the man didn’t appear hurt and was released on the scene.