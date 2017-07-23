Two Arrested After Passing Out in Car That Rolled into Traffic, Deputies Say

GRANITE BAY — Two men were arrested after they were found passed out inside a vehicle, which rolled out into traffic lanes on Auburn Folsom Road, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to Auburn Folsom Road and Douglas Boulevard on Friday night on reports of unconscious people inside a vehicle.

When the deputy arrived, he found two people inside the vehicle, which was still in gear. A deputy was able to put the vehicle in park, which woke the driver, who was reportedly intoxicated. He became combative, according to deputies.

With help from the fire department, the deputy was able to detain the driver and passenger, Stanislav Bukreyev, 52, and Ivan Berezyuk, 34.

Berezyuk is accused of being drunk in public and battery on a peace officer for allegedly kicking a deputy.