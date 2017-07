SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Two units were destroyed and one person was detained after a fire ripped through a South Sacramento apartment building early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the fire, which was burning at the Stonebrook Apartments on East Parkway. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building, according to the Public Safety News Network.

One person was detained by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.