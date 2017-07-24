Artists Move Out of Panama Art Factory After Multiple Code Violations Discovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Twenty spaces once filled with art are now empty.

It was the last day for artists to remove their equipment from the Panama Art Factory, but managers say this won't be the last time you hear about the historic building.

David Stone has been creating art for 30 years. For the last two, he's been doing it at the Panama Art Factory.

"A lot of us, you know, have a good time here," Stone said.

But those good times are coming to a halt.

Stone and 28 other artists were forced to find a new place to work on their pieces after Sacramento Code Enforcement found 13 code violations.

"It was unexpected, you know, and I don't really have any other place to put my stuff, so I'm just like ..." Stone said shrugging his shoulders.

The 103-year-old art venue was cited for inadequate exits, lack of permits, unsafe electrical service equipment, faulty wiring and no drinking water. Panama Art Factory was given a list of short- and long-term goals -- goals that will need to be completed before anyone steps foot inside again.

Building manager Dave Dave says he was aware of the violations and had started to make changes.

"You can imagine, let's say where you work, if they told you you have 10 days to move out it'll be a tough thing," Dave said.

But he says this small community is coming together.

"There's a certain camaraderie with the artists here. We have helped each other move out, we have helped each other find places," Dave said.

Dave said the owner has brought in architects and engineers to design a new space and bring the building up to code.

He is hoping local artists will fill these spaces again in the next few months.

"Definitely we will be re-opening with the same amount of artists or less depending on how may studios the city lets us open," Dave said.