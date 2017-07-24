Boys Steal Chicken Wings from Delivery Man in Stockton

STOCKTON — A bag of chicken wings was stolen from a delivery driver Sunday by two boys, one armed with a handgun, in Stockton.

The delivery man was taking the chicken wings to a location on Danny Drive around 7:30 p.m. When he went to set down the wings, a 10-year-old boy ran up and stole the bag.

When the man went after the 10-year-old, a 14-year-old armed with a black, semiautomatic handgun told the driver to “walk away.”

The delivery man drove away unharmed.

The Stockton Police Department is now searching for the two boys. The 10-year-old is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt. The 14-year-old boy, also Hispanic, has short black hair and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black shorts.