Celebrate the Sacramento River Delta's famous Bartlett Pear Harvest in Courtland at the Pear Fair! The family fun event is filled with arts and crafts, live music, a parade, food and drinks, classic car show, and much more!

More info:

Courtland Pear Fair

Sunday, July 30th

180 Primasing Ave, Courtland

(916) 775-2000

PearFair.com