Crews Pull Body from Water Near Tiscornia Park

SACRAMENTO — Crews pulled a woman’s body from the water near the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers on Monday morning.

About 7:50 a.m. Sacramento Fire crews got a call from a boater reporting a body in the water near Tiscornia Park.

Confirmed body recovery underway in the American River. Situation will be under investigation pic.twitter.com/7g9U0Yzwc5 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 24, 2017

Crews were able to recover the woman’s body. She is described as 40 to 50 years old. She doesn’t fit the description of any missing persons cases in Sacramento, so police are checking with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

According to Sacramento police, the woman’s body was in the water for one or two days.

There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The identity of the victim is not known.