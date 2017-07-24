One Person Injured, 2 Structures Destroyed in Wheatland Grass Fire

WHEATLAND — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reports fire crews have contained a 39 acre grass fire in Wheatland.

One person was injured in the Spenceville Fire.

Two residences were destroyed and three outbuildings have been damaged by the flames sparked near Spenceville Road and Monarch Trail Drive. Four people have been displaced.

PG&E telephone poles and switch stations were also involved in the fire, according to Cal Fire.

Spenceville Road at Camp Far West Road along with Vassar Lake Gate to Beale Air Force Base have been closed off.