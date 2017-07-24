Dog Fighting for His Life After He was Found Neglected, Injured on Highway 99 in Ceres

CERES — A dog was found neglected and badly injured along Highway 99 in Ceres on Thursday morning.

The woman who found the collie is now fostering him and brought him to Pupz N Palz Rescue in Modesto for help.

She says he had holes in his skin filled with maggots, infected bite wounds and was all around in bad shape fighting to stay alive.

They named the pup Mitchell after the Mitchell Road freeway exit where he was found.

The rescue agency don’t know if he had an owner, was used as a bait dog or was simply dumped and neglected.

The owner of Pupz N Palz says this is the worst case she’s ever seen.

Mitchell is getting treatment with vets at UC Davis.

Anyone who wants to help cover medical expenses for Mitchell can do so via PayPal. Get more information through the Pupz N Palz Facebook page.

You can also follow Mitchell’s recovery through the Mitchell’s Fight Facebook page.