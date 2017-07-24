Los Banos CHP Investigating Instagram Video of Crash that Killed Teen’s Sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS BANOS -- It was on a stretch of rural road in Los Banos that would turn a drive to Stockton into a horrifying sight.

CHP investigators said 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez is the driver in a now viral video.

Mary Hernandez recorded the video then shared it publicly. She wanted to alert others of the dangers of distracted driving.

“I felt like, yeah, it was a tragedy to see her die like that, but a lot of people need to know like this is real," Hernandez, of Stockton, said. "This is what could happen.”

In the first part of the video, Sanchez is smiling and throwing up signs, her eyes focused on her phone and her live Instagram video, not on the road. Then seconds later, she’s seen standing next to her sister, Jacqueline’s body.

“My sister is (expletive) dying,” she was heard saying, “Look I (expletive) love my sister to death.”

Lt. Chuck Mosley with CHP Los Banos has also seen the gruesome video.

“If that was one of my loved ones I certainly believe that I would probably be handling that a little differently,” Lt. Mosley said.

The lieutenant explained that these images are now part of their investigation against Sanchez.

“It strikes me that this young lady has some very serious issues,” he told FOX40.

Investigators said Obdulia Sanchez, along with 14-year-old Jacqueline and another unnamed teen girl, were coming from Fresno to Stockton Friday when they crashed in a field.

Jacqueline’s family is raising money online to help pay for the girl’s funeral. According to them, the teen was getting ready to celebrate her 15th birthday on Sunday.

Now, with Sanchez accused of distracted driving while either drugged or drunk and her sister gone, the lieutenant wants to remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road, especially when it’s not just your life that’s at stake.

“As is obvious by the video, things can change in the blink of an eye," Lt. Mosley said. "In this case with tragic results.”