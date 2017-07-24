Man Killed, Daughter Hurt in Crash During California Chase

SANTA ANA (AP) — Police say a man was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was critically injured when their car crashed into a power pole during a police chase in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports officers found $13,000 in cash, a half-pound of drugs and a gun in the car following the crash Saturday in Santa Ana.

Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says the pursuit began when police got a call of a man who pulled out a gun during a fight outside a sports bar. The caller gave a description of the suspect’s car.

Bertagna says during the chase the driver reached speeds of 85 mph.

After the crash it took crews 30 minutes to cut the injured girl from the car while there were live wires from the power pole.

Her father died at the scene.