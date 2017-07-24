Police: Baby Found Abandoned Behind Suisun City Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUISUN CITY -- Police discovered an abandoned infant Monday behind a Suisun City strip mall.

In surveillance footage a man is seen driving up to a parking spot at 141 Sunset Ave. and opening the door to the back seat of a car. When he drives away, a car seat with the infant boy inside is seen left on the ground.

Someone inside of J's Barber Shop first noticed the infant after the car drove away.

Witnesses estimate the child is a few weeks to a few months old.

He has been transported to an area hospital, but appeared to be in good health.

The Suisun City Police Department is leading an investigation into the incident.

