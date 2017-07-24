Private Basketball Coach Accused of ‘Annoying a Child’ and Violating Sex Offender Laws

ROSEVILLE — A private basketball coach was arrested Friday on suspicion of “child annoying” and violating sex offender laws, Roseville police said.

Detectives recently received an anonymous tip that a registered sex offender was offering basketball lessons to teenagers. The private lessons were held at the Roseville Sports Center and potentially other nearby locations.

The investigation revealed the coach, Melvin Gabriel Allen Flemings, 28, was allegedly involved in inappropriate text conversations with some of the teens he was coaching.

Flemings had been a customer of the Roseville Sports Center since March and had arranged for players to meet him there for individual and group lessons. He was known to players as Coach Allen, and he may have used other names. Flemings was not an employee of the sports center and was not authorized to give lessons there.

Flemings was arrested on suspicion of “child annoying” in connection with the inappropriate text conversations and of violating a state law that prohibits registered sex offenders whose original crime involved victims under the age of 16 from working with juveniles.

Flemings was booked into the Placer County Jail. His bail is set at $200,000.

Parents whose children were coached by or had contact with Flemings are asked to contact the Roseville Police Department. Right now there are at least three known victims.

Flemings is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.