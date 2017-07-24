Sacramento’s Twin Rivers Housing Project Will be Demolished and Rebuilt

SACRAMENTO — The Twin Rivers low-income housing project in Sacramento will be completely destroyed and rebuilt to accommodate more units and a variety of income levels.

The plan was set in motion more than five years ago, according to Sacramento Councilman Jeff Harris.

The complex was originally built in the 1940s, according to LaShelle Dozier, executive director of the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.

Dozier says the current 218 units will eventually become 498 units — most of them will be low income, but some will be market-rate units.

Beginning in May 2018, residents will be moved into alternative housing in various locations throughout the city. This transition period will last approximately two years, after which residents will be able to move back into Twin Rivers.

City officials say not only will this be a much-needed improvement to the complex, but it will hopefully be a starting point for improving the aesthetics of the entire neighborhood, which is mostly an older, industrial area.