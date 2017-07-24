Suspect Disrobes in Patrol Car, Spits His Own Feces at Richmond Officers

RICHMOND — While in the back of a patrol car on Interstate 80, a suspect stripped off his clothes then defecated and ate his own feces, spitting them at Richmond officers.

The suspect, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was found in North Richmond.

He initially provided an officer with a different name, but quickly revealed his real identity when it was found that an arrest warrant was also listed under the false name. While at the police station, officials learned that the suspect was also on parole.

Richmond officers decided that the suspect would be taken to county jail after he became combative during the booking process.

It was en route to the Martinez jail that the man slipped his cuffed hands to the front of his body, according to the Richmond Police Department.

On I-80 eastbound the suspect began taking his clothes off and throwing them out of the car.

Right as officers noticed the suspect’s clothes had been thrown onto the freeway, they also realized the man had defecated. He then ate his own feces and spat at the officers in the front seats.

Additional officers were called to the scene as a result of the incident and CHP closed down the freeway.

No one was injured in the incident.