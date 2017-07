SACRAMENTO — A midtown Sacramento concert venue was evacuated Tuesday night after they received a bomb threat.

Concertgoers who came out to see Lil Pump were evacuated from the Ace of Spades, which is on R Street.

The venue made the decision to evacuate the building as a precaution — it was not initiated by police.

Sacramento police are in the area to help with crowd and traffic control.

