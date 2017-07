Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bank of America has a huge part in giving back to the community. One such way that they give back is by proudly sponsoring "Stuff the Bus." They have partnered with Fox40, the Salvation Army, and The Roseville Auto Mall to help collect new school supplies for kids in need. Join us in helping to Stuff the Bus!

Now through August 4th

Roseville Auto Mall

