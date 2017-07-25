Barwest Featured at Sactown Wings 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wing lovers can enjoy wings and things on Sunday July 30 from 2-6 p.m. at Sactown Wings.

Restaurants like Barwest Chicago Fire, Logan's Roadhouse Natomas, Kupros, Adamo's, BARWEST, Blue Cue and Flaming Grill Cafe will be featured at Sacramento's 4th Annual chicken wing festival.

There will be music, games, cheap beer, and over 40,000 chicken wings.

- General Admission: $10 in advance/$15 at the door

* includes Admission, live music, kid zone. You can purchase food and beer at the event. Entrance at 2 p.m.

- VIP Wing Judge: $45 in advance, not available day of event

* Early entry at 1 p.m, twenty (20) wing tickets (1 ticket = 1 wing), souvenir mug, and a Sactown Wings Judge t-shirt. You’ll be one of only 300 people who get to vote on who has the best wings! Specific shirt sizes not guaranteed after July 15th, so order early!