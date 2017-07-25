Bicyclist Who Hit, Injured Jogger Along American River Parkway Won’t Face Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The bicyclist who hit a jogger along the American River Parkway will not be charged with a crime.

Last month Bill Finkbeiner was jogging when his friends say a man riding a bike came speeding up from behind and crashed into him, sending him flying into the air.

Finkbeiner is an avid runner who was preparing for a 100 mile run in August. He hasn't missed a day of running in 37 years.

Bill and his wife Beth Finkbeiner both say they always knew there was a chance that the District Attorney would not charge the bicyclist.

They say the law is the law and that it's not a big deal to them anyway they were not looking for anything from that bicyclist.

But Bill Finkbeiner does say he hasn't ruled out the possibility of seeking civil action as both he and his wife wanted the bicyclist to be held accountable.

Right now, they're focusing on his healing.

Tuesday Bill Finkbeiner got his cast off and he's going to a dentist to get work on his teeth. He says four different dentist have offered to work on his teeth for free.

He and his wife are both extremely grateful for everybody that donated to the go fund me page.