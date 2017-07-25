Counterfeit Money Investigation Leads to 3 Arrests in Oakdale

OAKDALE — Police in Oakdale arrested two men and a woman following a counterfeit money investigation.

Convenience stores, fast food restaurants and other local businesses had reported people trying to use fake $20, $50 and $100 bills.

Investigators identified 39-year-old Jamie Francis and 41-year-old Stephan Ware as possible suspects and learned the two may have been staying at the Motel 6 on F Street in Oakdale.

Investigators headed to the Motel 6 where they found Francis. Officers also located items used to produce counterfeit money. Francis was arrested at the scene.

Later that day, detectives followed up on a tip and found Ware in a blue sedan on F Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Adam Foster. Ware and Foster were arrested during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle revealed $460 in fake bills.

All three suspects were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

Francis and Ware face charges of forgery, passing fictitious bills, counterfeiting and conspiracy. Foster faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding felony warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at (209) 847-2231.