ELK GROVE — Police in Elk Grove are investigating after one person was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Spring Flower Dr around 9:55pm. Additional info to follow when available. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 26, 2017

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Spring Flower Drive.

Shooting Update: The person who was shot has passed away. Working on suspect information. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 26, 2017

The shooting victim died at the scene.

No suspect or motive information was immediately available.

