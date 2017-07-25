Former Radio DJ Accused of Inappropriately Touching 10-Year-Old Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Former youth basketball coach and local radio DJ Greg Kosanke, better known by listeners as "Kodiak," turned himself into Sacramento County sheriff's deputies last week for an alleged incident involving a girl he coached last year.

"A parent of a 10-year-old girl had made a complaint that there was some inappropriate touching of her daughter by Mr. Kosanke," said Sgt. Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Turnbull said initially there wasn't enough evidence to file charges.

"Recently, I believe they came into some more information, the district attorney's office looked at all the evidence in the case and decided to put out a warrant for Mr. Kosanke," Turnbull said.

Kosanke, 55, was booked into jail last week for alleged lewd acts with a minor and attempted lewd acts.

He has since bailed out of jail.

"They were at an event with other people as well, and found an opportunity obviously, during that time where this incident occurred," Turnbull said.

Neighbors and friends of Kosanke are in total disbelief. They say he's the guy who mows neighbors' lawns, sprays off the sidewalks and heads up fireworks for the Fourth of July block party.

"Has to be a misunderstanding. There's, there's no way. He's been around my daughters. He has daughters. There's just no way," neighbor Theresa Cokley said.