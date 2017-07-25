Infant Abandoned in Suisun City Parking Lot Remains in Critical Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUISUN CITY -- Although he has stabilized, the infant left in a Suisun City strip mall parking lot remains in critical condition.

His father, Daniel Mitchell remains in jail, accused of child cruelty and possession of cocaine after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run accident while driving away from the scene.

"I understand when you judge, I understand the situation... you look at a baby and you're like, 'oh my God they left the Baby.' You don't know the back story. I just wish people weren't so quick to judge," said Khalid Ali, an acquaintance of Mitchell's.

"If people could come together as a community in times like this and try to help each other out," he said.

According to multiple sources, Mitchell's mother had recently killed herself. Before her death she had confided in Khalid Ali that she was worried about her 18-year-old son Daniel -- worried about the pressures he was facing in fatherhood.

"Just really friendly. The biggest thing I could tell about him was he was always looking for love, in a sense? Somebody that cared," Ali said.

"We did interview the (baby's) mother. And Solano County Child Services still took custody of the baby," Sgt. Jose Martinez with the Suisun Police Department said.

Mitchell had another run-in with law enforcement earlier this summer, but he'd been released from jail pending his trial for possession of a stolen firearm.

At this time police say there are no charges against the baby's mother, but they are continuing their investigation.

"Obviously the officers were shocked that someone would leave a baby in the middle of a parking lot," Martinez said.