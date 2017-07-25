Roseville Gets New Rockin’ Jump Location

Gary is in Roseville having the best time at Rockin' Jump - located in the building that used to house John's Incredible Pizza.

We’re people like you who want to exercise, but also like to have fun. Lots of fun. So instead of stairclimbers and weight machines, we decided to create a place where you can soar in open jump arenas, play trampoline dodgeball, do flips and somersaults. We also wanted a new alternative in Roseville for birthday parties and family gatherings, where quality food and private party rooms were guaranteed, and our kids could safely play while we socialized with other parents. With dodgeball, open jump arenas, slam dunk zone and much more.