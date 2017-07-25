Sheriff’s Department Investigates After Gas Station Employee Shot, Killed in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a South Sacramento Chevron gas station.

The shooting happened near Florin Road and French Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Sacramento County sheriff's a 20-year old victim was shot after an altercation at the gas station on Florin Road. Officials say the victim is an employee at the gas station.

His co-worker was reportedly assaulted by three suspects while cleaning the parking lot and had gone into the store to call 9-1-1.

The victim then walked out of the store and was approached by the same suspects.

That's when one of the suspects shot the victim.

The suspects were described as three Hispanic male adults. They fled the scene in a light colored compact car south on Florin-Perkins Road.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.