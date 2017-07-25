Driver Crashes Tractor-Trailer Through Wall in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is investigating what led a tractor-trailer driver to lose control before running through a wall in Stockton.

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday a police sergeant who was patrolling the area was flagged down by a witness of this accident.

Police say it appears the truck driver was trying to get off I-5 northbound at the Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard exit making a right turn off the ramp when something went wrong.

The driver went through the street, through the center divider, on top of the sidewalk, hit a small Burger King sign, went through bushes and smashed through a wall. The truck came to rest between the McDonald's and Burger King parking lots after hitting a parked car.

The driver, 53-year-old Luis Marrot, was transported to the hospital for his injuries and will be arrested for DUI upon his release.

No one else was injured.