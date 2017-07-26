One Dead, Multiple People Injured after Ride Malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus fire officials have told WBNS that one person is dead and 6 have been injured – 5 critically – after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

The malfunction happened as people rode the Fireball Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said in a statement on Twitter that he was “terribly saddened by this accident, by this loss of life and that people were injured.”

The Ohio State Fair said in a statement on Twitter, “There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.”

What caused the malfunction is not yet clear.

