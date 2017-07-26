California Secretary of State on Turning Over Voter Data: ‘No’

LOS ANGELES — California Secretary of State Alex Padilla refused to turn over California voter data on Wednesday after a request from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is the vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission.

“Once again, the President’s sham election commission has requested California voters’ personal data. Once again, my response is no,” Padilla said in a statement Wednesday. “Let me reassure voters: I will not provide this commission with Californians’ personal voter data.”

The statement also said: “The commission’s new request does nothing to address the fundamental problems with the commission’s illegitimate origins, questionable mission or the preconceived and harmful views on voting rights that many of its commissioners have advanced.”

Trump signed an executive order in May to create the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is led by Vice President Mike Pence. Kobach sent a letter to all 50 states in June requesting a bevy of voter data, which he noted will eventually be made available to the public.

Dozens of states refused to comply, and Kobach on Wednesday sent a second letter requesting the information to all states who didn’t comply the first time.

The information the commission is seeking includes registrants’ full names, addresses, dates of birth, political parties, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, a list of the elections they voted in since 2006, information on any felony convictions, information on whether they were registered to vote in other states, their military status and whether they lived overseas.

Four Democratic lawmakers last week wrote to Pence requesting that Kobach be removed from the commission.