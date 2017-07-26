Dad Accused of Abandoning Infant in Suisun City Parking Lot Pleads Not Guilty

FAIRFIELD — The man accused of abandoning his infant son in a Suisun City parking lot pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Solano County Courtroom.

Surveillance video appears to show Daniel Mitchell, 18, leaving the 16-day-old baby in his carrier in a shopping center parking lot at Sunset Avenue and Merganser Drive on Monday.

A woman claiming to be the baby’s great grandmother says the baby is “doing great” but would not comment further.

The baby is recovering at Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Police said Mitchell was last arrested in June, in connection with a burglary on Gray Hawk Lane.