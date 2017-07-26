Distracted Driving: Turning a Tragedy into a Warning for Others

One Manteca mother is turning tragedy into a warning for other drivers after her son was killed in a car crash. Nancy Denz is turning her grief into a weapon against distracted driving with a social media campaign called “The Brightest Futures Can End in a Text.” Learn more TONIGHT on FOX40 News at 10.