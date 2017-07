Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The iconic spectacle of Strauss music and dance on an island amphitheater reaches a benchmark of three decades this month with the four-night performance of 'The Wonderful Island of Oz,' presented free to the public in Elk Grove Regional Park July 27th through July 30, 2017!

More info:

Strauss Festival of Elk Grove

'The Wonderful Island of Oz' Thurs - Sun at 7:15 pm

Elk Grove Regional Park

Free, $10 parking

(916) 714-2527

StraussFestival.com