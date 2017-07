Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin and Clarissa Hall of Featherhead Farms joined us on the patio to cook up some of their delicious chicken. They raise red, heritage breed based chicken on certified organic pastures. The chicken feed is organic and soy-free, and the chickens live in a clean and stress-free environment. Receive 10% off your online chicken order with coupon code "FOX40."

More info:

Featherhead Farms, LLC

(209) 845-7476

FeatherheadFarms.com

Facebook: @FeatherheadFarms

Instagram: @FeatherheadFarms