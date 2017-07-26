Fire Burning in El Dorado County Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

EL DORADO COUNTY — A fire burning near the El Dorado County-Amador County border has prompted mandatory evacuations.

The Ranch Fire is burning near Ranch Camp Road and Mt. Aukum Road. Flames have scorched 90 acres, and the fire is just 15 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following roads:

Derby Lane

Derby Court

Coyote Ridge Road

Magic Mine Road

Rosewood Lane

Floral Avenue

Johnson Mine Road

North Mine Road

Mystic Mine Road

The evacuations will be in place at least through the night.

An evacuation center is located at Pioneer Park at 6740 Fairplay Road in Somerset. Small animals are welcome. Large animals can be taken to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.