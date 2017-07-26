Former Executive Director of Miracle Mile Improvement Accused of Embezzling Thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Mimi Nguyen was an esteemed member of Stockton's community but the now the former Executive Director for the Miracle Mile Improvement District's reputation is marred by allegations that she embezzled at least $40,000 from the organization.

“It surprised me because she's been in here a couple of times when we had little avenue functions,” Dick Massa the Gallery Director of the Stockton Art League Goodwin Gallery said.

The news is the latest blow for a neighborhood that in June saw the eviction of several businesses from this building due to what city officials claimed were life threatening hazards.

"I thought, 'Oh gosh, another one,'" Massa said.

Mike Hakeem, the attorney for the district said Nguyen submitted her letter of resignation on July 12.

"My understanding was that an audit was going to be pending and I think she was of the opinion that the audit would uncover the embezzlement," Hakeem explained.

Hakeem said she also confessed that she used the organization's credit card to fund $40,000 of personal stuff over the last three years.

"It was Ms. Nguyen saying, 'I no longer wanna work here and I'd like to tell you that I used the credit card for personal purchases and I feel that these things need to be paid back immediately,'” Gil Somera, Nguyen’s attorney said.

She’s willing to make things right, Somera said.

Hakeem said the board decided to terminate her employment ahead of her August end date and filed a police report against her.

"It appears as though the embezzlement is probably closer to $50,000 rather than the $40,000 that she represented,” Hakeem told FOX40.

The arrest left many betrayed and heartbroken in what's considered the heart of Stockton but for Massa, he takes it all in stride and hopes all parties have learned an important lesson.

“I hope they got that credit card back, too,” Massa said.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's office will have to determine if criminal charges are filed against Nguyen. Both attorneys said the next step is for a forensic accountant to look over the books and determine just how much Nguyen charged for personal expenses.​