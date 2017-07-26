New Shop Combines US History, Milkshakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two things that don't have much in common are milkshakes and United States history -- that is, until "Calling All Dreamers" competition winner Kelly Boyles opened her new shop.

"I was down at USC and we had a milkshake place on campus and I just really fell in love with milkshakes," Boyles said. "So I wanted to incorporate milkshakes with my desire to teach. I wanted to be a high school history teacher."

In her search for funding, Boyles found Sacramento's Calling All Dreamers competition.

A year and a half later, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership awarded Boyles a grand prize worth over $100,000 -- including cash, advertising and everything else a new business needs.

Boyles says she hopes to open in Old Sacramento next year, with themed shakes like the George Washington (an apple pie flavor) and Andrew Johnson (vanilla and peach, because Johnson was the first president to be impeached).

Past Calling All Dreamers winners include the Allspicery, which deals in specialty spices and seasonings, and Oblivion Comics and Coffee.