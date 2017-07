ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is searching for an attempted robbery suspect.

The man passed a note at a Bank of America located near 8800 Calvine Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He didn’t get away with any money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He stands about 5’5″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black beanie, sunglasses and an orange shirt.

If you have information, call 916-714-5115.

Attempted Robbery Update: Two photos of the suspect involved. Please call 714-5115 if you have information about the suspect pic.twitter.com/CfcHZKH8bf — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 26, 2017